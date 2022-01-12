Florida Lottery announces 2 holiday millionaires

Two Floridians just hit the top prize playing the Holiday Winnings scratch-off.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale woman is one of two Florida Lottery players who cashed in on the $1,000,000 Holiday Winnings scratch-off game.

Lori Kellington, 56, was announced Wednesday as a top-prize winner. Florida Lottery said she bought her lucky $5 ticket from the Winn-Dixie at 3800 North Ocean Boulevard.

Wanda Cortez-Tapia, 55, of Crescent City, also hit for the $1 million top prize on a ticket purchased at a Circle K in Pierson.

Both decided to take their winnings in lump-sum payments worth $795,000.

And each of the sellers collects a $2,000 bonus commission from the state lottery.

Florida Lottery launched the $1,000,000 Holiday Winnings game on Nov. 1 and has so far paid out four of the six top prizes.

