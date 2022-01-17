2 Florida Publix shoppers walk out with lottery millions

The fastest road to a million bucks turned out to be a trip to the supermarket for two lucky Floridians.

David Rainwater, 66, of West Melbourne, and Miller Dickinson, 30, of Jacksonville each claimed a $1 million top prize playing Florida Lottery’s Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off, state lottery officials announced.

And each bought his $30 ticket at a local Publix in his hometown.

Rainwater’s came from the Publix at 145 Palm Bay Road Northeast in West Melbourne. Dickinson got his at 5858 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The lucky lottery winners both decided to take their payouts as a one-time lump sum worth $790,000.

The stores that sold the lucky tickets each get a $2,000 bonus commission.

MORE LOTTERY WINNERS:

Broward woman picks up $1 million lottery prize at Publix

Ad

Florida Lottery announces 2 holiday millionaires

South Florida woman scores $1 million lottery prize

$1 million scratch-off sold on North Miami Beach

Miami-Dade man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize

Broward man hits $1 million Florida Lottery top prize on scratch-off