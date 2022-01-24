Miami woman wins $1 million lottery prize

MIAMI – A Miami woman is the latest to take Florida Lottery’s “Fastest Road to $1,000,000″ after her scratch-off ticket revealed a top prize in the popular game.

Maria Duran, 65, bought the lucky scratcher from the Sunshine gas station at 8219 West Flagler Street.

State lottery officials say she decided to take her winnings in the form of a lump sum worth $790,000.

The seller of the $30 ticket gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

