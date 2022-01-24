Florida’s 1st Powerball Double Play winner gets $10 million

This is the ticket from Florida's first Powerball Double Play winner.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida man gave new meaning to “Happy New Year” when the Powerball ticket he held for the Jan. 1 drawing turned out to be worth $10 million.

Manuel Sanchez-Velasco, 61, didn’t hit for the interstate Powerball jackpot, but he matched the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball in the Double Play drawing to score the eight-figure top prize, Florida Lottery announced.

In doing so, he became Florida’s first Powerball Double Play winner. To enter, players can spend an additional $1 to use the same numbers from their Powerball ticket in the Double Play drawing. (For more info, click here.)

Sanchez-Velasco, of Orlando, bought his winning ticket from a 7-Eleven at 1201 North Semoran Boulevard in Orlando, state lottery officials said.

