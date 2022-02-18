South Florida lottery player picks up $1 million prize at Publix

This ticket revealed a $1 million top prize for a lucky lottery player from Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County woman got a whole lot more than groceries on a recent trip to Publix.

Francis Flores, 57, of Homestead, claimed a $1 million top prize from the Struck By Luck scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced Friday.

She decided to take her winnings in a lump sum worth $880,000.

State lottery officials say Flores bought the $10 ticket from the Publix at 23300 Southwest 112th Avenue in Homestead.

The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Struck By Luck has been in play since August.