South Florida lottery player picks up $1 million prize at Publix

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County woman got a whole lot more than groceries on a recent trip to Publix.
Francis Flores, 57, of Homestead, claimed a $1 million top prize from the Struck By Luck scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced Friday.
She decided to take her winnings in a lump sum worth $880,000.
State lottery officials say Flores bought the $10 ticket from the Publix at 23300 Southwest 112th Avenue in Homestead.
The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.
Struck By Luck has been in play since August.