Israeli woman wins Powerball on ticket bought in South Florida

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A woman from Israel will be heading home with a bunch of extra cash after she hit for a $1 million prize playing Powerball while in Broward County.

Florida Lottery announced that Evelyne Hamama, 53, of Ramat Hasharon, Israel, won that prize playing the multistate draw game on Jan. 22.

She bought her lucky ticket from Coconut Creek Shell, located at 6135 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek.

Hamama’s ticket matched all five white-ball numbers but not the Powerball that would have given her the jackpot.

The Shell station receives a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.