WATCH LIVE: Murder trial continues for man accused of killing Davie woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thursday marks another day in the murder retrial of Dayonte “Moochie” Resiles, who is accused of stabbing a 59-year-old woman to death inside her home in Davie.

On Wednesday, jurors, crime scene technicians and other experts spoke about evidence in the gruesome case.

The case dates back to September 2014 when Jill Halliburton Su was found stabbed to death in the bathtub of her Davie home.

She had been stabbed and slashed more than 20 times, and the man now charged with her murder is Resiles, who prosecutors say was planning to commit a burglary, but killed Halliburton Su when he realized she was inside the home.

His attorneys, however, have been doing their best to pick apart the state’s evidence and establish reasonable doubt, even implying there could be other suspects, like her son.

“In terms of your contact with Justin Su, every time you saw him, he wasn’t crying or saying anything, right?” defense attorney Michael Orlando asked Davie Crime Scene Investigator Eliza Shaw.

“No, he was not,” Shaw said.

Shaw went on to describe what she remembered from the 2014 crime scene.

“There were blood stains on the flood. I noticed there were boxes and drawers that were open. There was jewelry on the floor,” she said. “Her legs were tied around with an electrical cord. Her arms were tied with a sash, the tie to the robe. I observed multiple stab wounds on her upper body.”

The jury listened to crime scene techs describe how they processed the evidence from the case, even showing how they swabbed the inside of a knife handle for DNA.

There was an issue Wednesday as a clerk in the courthouse was apparently speaking to a juror, saying she heard about the case on the news and knew it involved a knife.

The judge interviewed the jury one at a time, making sure they understood they cannot discuss the case with anyone, and then moved forward with the hearing.