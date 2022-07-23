27 Cubans, including several children, come ashore in Key West on wooden boat

KEY WEST, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents took more than two dozen Cuban migrants into custody after their wooden boat made landfall in Key West Saturday morning, officials said.
According to a tweet from Walter Slosar, the head of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, the boat, named “Yolanda,” contained 27 Cuban migrants.
Sources tell Local 10 News that several children were on board.
Federal agencies continue to deal with a massive increase in migration from Cuba, especially in and around the Florida Keys.
Officials detained 14 migrants who came ashore at Long Key State Park near Layton Friday morning.
On Wednesday morning, they detained eight migrants who landed at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park in Key West.
#𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗡𝗼𝘄: 27 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody this morning after making landfall in Key West onboard a wooden vessel. The investigation is still ongoing. #breaking #saturdaymorning #cuba pic.twitter.com/gcFOnlrbEN— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 23, 2022