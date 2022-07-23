27 Cubans, including several children, come ashore in Key West on wooden boat

Wooden vessel "Yolanda" landed in Key West Saturday morning, containing 27 Cuban migrants, officials say

KEY WEST, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents took more than two dozen Cuban migrants into custody after their wooden boat made landfall in Key West Saturday morning, officials said.

According to a tweet from Walter Slosar, the head of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, the boat, named “Yolanda,” contained 27 Cuban migrants.

Sources tell Local 10 News that several children were on board.

Federal agencies continue to deal with a massive increase in migration from Cuba, especially in and around the Florida Keys.

Officials detained 14 migrants who came ashore at Long Key State Park near Layton Friday morning.

On Wednesday morning, they detained eight migrants who landed at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park in Key West.