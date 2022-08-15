Hard Rock Stadium to host 2026 CFB National Championship Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Ohio State Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff National Championship held at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The College Football National Championship Game is coming back to South Florida.

Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins, will host the 2026 CFB Playoff National Championship.

The official announcement came Monday afternoon, though the venue was reported as early as January.

The game will be played on Jan. 5, 2026.

It will be the 22nd time South Florida has hosted a college football national title game, and the second time in the CFB era, which began in 2014.

Hard Rock Stadium last hosted the CFB National Championship in 2021, when No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 3 Ohio State 52-24.

Over the years, Hard Rock has also been the venue for six Super Bowls, with the most recent coming in 2020.

Last year the CFB title game was played in Indianapolis, with No. 3 Georgia taking down No. 1 Alabama 33-18.

This season’s National Championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.