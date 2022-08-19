Hialeah man arrested in Miami Springs over Miami Beach attempted murder

Officers arrested a man on Thursday who is accused of an armed robbery and an attempted murder in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina during an armed robbery in Miami Beach.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested in Miami Springs as Ranier Figueroa, 21, of Hialeah.

The arrest was at the Extended Stay America Suites, at 101 Fairway Dr., where slain Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry was shot on Tuesday.

Ranier is accused of walking up to his two victims at about 4:35 a.m., on July 21, in front of an apartment building, near the intersection of Michigan Court and Eighth Street in South Beach.

The Argentine man gave Figueroa $1 and his friend gave him his wallet, police said. Figueroa shot his victim in the torso. He was in an induced coma at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Figueroa is facing charges of attempted murder and armed robbery. He is being held without bond.

