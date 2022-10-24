Mario Rubio and Val Demings campaign in South Florida amid heated Senate race

The two candidates running for one of Florida’s seats in the Senate were in South Florida on Monday, the first day of early voting, trying to encourage their supporters to get out there and vote.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The two candidates running for one of Florida’s seats in the Senate were in South Florida on Monday, the first day of early voting, trying to encourage their supporters to get out there and vote.

The incumbent, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, and his challenger, Democrat and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, were greeted by enthusiastic supporters at campaign events.

“In this country, we decide governs by elections and the purpose of today’s gathering is to remind everybody early voting has started,” Rubio said. “You can now go out and vote and you need to.”

“We have clear choices in this election, the voting starts today,” Demings said. “If you want much needed change in our state the 3rd largest state in the union, it starts with casting your votes today.”

A recent poll done by Florida Atlantic University shows Rubio with a six percentage point lead over Demings, with seven percent of voters still saying they’re undecided.

Less than a week ago, the two squared off in a heated debate where they sparred about local and national issues.

On Monday, they were surrounded by supporters and playing to their bases.

“Everything that we care about is on the ballot,” said Demings. “Healthcare is on the ballot. Protecting social security and Medicare, it’s on the ballot. Our children’s future, public education, is on the ballot.”

“You better vote, all the way, not just for governor, not just for senator, school board, local government, up and down the ballot because the people who are in charge of government today in Washington will destroy this country if they stay in power,” said Rubio.

The one thing both candidates did agree on was about polling. When asked about recent polls, both had almost identical answers about the election results being the only results that matter.