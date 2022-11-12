Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood

WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said.

Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.

Fire Rescue personnel took the man, whose condition was stable, to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to Fallat.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.