Miami-Dade prosecutors to announce arrests of Hammocks HOA board members

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrests of past and present board members of the Hammocks Homeowners Association.

Fernandez Rundle’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that there have been multiple arrests for thefts of funds from the association.

The news conference is scheduled to be held at 2:30 p.m.

Residents have expressed outrage about the Hammocks HOA for years already, and the issue even got the attention of Cuban singer Willy Chirino, who earlier this year called for an investigation into the HOA after questions were raised about elections, the arrest of its former president for theft, and a notable increase in fees.

Some fees have went up almost 400%, residents told Local 10 News.

“400% is abusive,” said Alejandro Gonzalez, of Los Pichy Boys, a group of social media influencers. “There are a lot of senior citizens living here, people that are retired. This is going to affect them.”

Los Pichy Boys call the Hammocks in southwest Miami-Dade County home.

“These people are supposed to be working for us,” Gonzalez said. “These people are to be working with us so we can have a better life for our families, for our community. Not to be feeling like we are living in a micro-dictatorship.”