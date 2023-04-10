Police: Man confesses to killing enraged man who found him in his girlfriend’s bed in Miami

MIAMI – A 23-year-old man was in a woman’s bed at an apartment in Miami when her enraged boyfriend walked in, so he reached for his gun and shot him several times, police said. The man died.

The woman told police officers that her boyfriend wanted to pick up some of his things from her apartment, and his mother, who had driven him there, was in the car waiting, police said.

Darius Malik Johnson, a convicted felon who confessed to being the shooter, was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday and corrections officers were holding him without bond, records show.

Police officers responded to the woman’s apartment after the shooting shortly before 1:45 a.m., on March 11, near the intersection of Northwest 17 Avenue and 55 Terrace, in Liberty City, records show.

Johnson, of Miami’s Pinewood area, had already run away when officers arrived, but the man’s girlfriend was there when Fire Rescue personnel declared him dead in her apartment at about 1:55 a.m., records show.

Darius Malik Johnson was released from prison last year after serving six years for two 2016 robberies in Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. (FDOC)

Three weeks and six days after the fatal shooting, police officers detained Johnson during a traffic stop at Northwest 14 Avenue and 90 Street, in Miami-Dade County’s Westview neighborhood.

There was an interrogation without an attorney present, and Johnson told detectives that he had heard the two arguing, so when the man rushed inside the bedroom and reached for his waistband, he decided to fire his gun in self-defense, according to the arrest report.

Corrections officers booked Johnson at about 1 a.m., on April 8, at TGK and he appeared in bond court hours later, records. He had been released from prison on Aug. 10, 2022, after he was sentenced to six years in prison on a conviction for two robberies in July and August 2016 in Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Johnson is facing one count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon for the fatal shooting in March. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge William Altfield is presiding over the case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.