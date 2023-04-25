It was a day to remember on Tuesday in Israel as the country observed a national day of mourning.

TEL AVIV – It was a day to remember on Tuesday in Israel as the country observed a national day of mourning.

By sundown, the sorrow was replaced by celebrations to kick off the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel.

Israeli residents are very divided politically, drawing comparisons to what those living in Florida and in the United States experience.

In Israel, love of country and protection of country come above and beyond all else.

The country celebrated Tuesday night to mark the milestone, and there are many people from South Florida there to participate.

The day of joy followed a day of mourning as the Jewish state marked the sacrifice as part of the celebration.

There were sirens and nationwide stillness, as well as a military presence in which every Israeli is involved as a cultural norm.

Ceremonies were help to unite a country currently divided politically.

The open and accepting population has been concerned about plans to give lawmakers more power over the courts.

At a meeting and Tel Aviv, South Florida visitors connected in support of an LGBTQ community experiencing an uptick in discrimination as government and lawmaking trend more conservative, drawing parallels to Florida.

“We are sharing a lot of the same struggles,” said South Florida resident Elizabeth Schwartz. Most of the advances that they have achieved and been through court decisions. Reform is endangering the gay community in Israel.”

With a reform plan currently in negotiation, Israel celebrates its birth, growth and survival for 75 years, with communities like South Florida providing critical support.

“We lived through much darker times and we survived and we triumphed,” said Yaari Bar Tal with the Israel Gay Organization.