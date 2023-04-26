Israel celebrates 75 years while enduring inner turmoil over political proposal

Israel is celebrating 75 years of independence and people have traveled from across the globe to take part in the festivities.

Along streets, in cars, on buildings and in windows, the Israeli flag can be seen at every turn.

A flyover was a ceremonial show of tiny Israel’s military might and is all the more meaningful for those whose mandatory service to country is a part of the cultural norm.

“It’s something that connects Israel, especially those hard days,” said Israeli citizen Nirel Nemirovsky.

Israel is celebrating 75 years during unprecedented hard days. There is a nationwide division over plans to change the balance of power between courts and lawmakers by a conservative nationalist-religious coalition.

Weekly ongoing protests are unprecedented, as Israeli’s are accustomed to enemies from the outside, not fighting within.

“I fell that it’s shaken,” said Israeli citizen Tamar Cohen. “Everything could go away and get lost.”

For at least 24 hours though, Israel at 75 meant a joyous celebration for the collective family that makes the Jewish state.

“Everyone who has relatives who were alive at the time, they all say ‘we didn’t believe it’, three years after the Holocaust, we get Israel back,” said Yehuda Hausman.