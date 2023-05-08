Man accused of masturbating in front of 10-year-old girls in Miami

MIAMI – A 59-year-old man was at a correction center in Miami-Dade on Monday afternoon after spending Saturday and Sunday nights behind bars because police officers accused him of intentionally exposing his penis to two 10-year-old girls in Miami.

The girls reported they were walking home from a corner store on Saturday in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood when a man they didn’t know started to masturbate and make eye contact with them, according to the police arrest report.

Police officers later identified the man as William Antonio Martinez, who lives near the Overtown Youth Center and Douglas School, and detained him on Saturday night at his apartment on Northwest First Place, between 12 and 13 streets, according to a police report.

A detective questioned Martinez at about midnight on Sunday in Spanish and he said he was smoking a cigarette while on his balcony, and he had not done any of what the girls had alleged, but the detective didn’t believe him and reported the case to the Department of Children and Families, according to the police report.

Miami-Dade corrections officers booked Martinez at about 3:24 a.m., on Sunday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a hold for a magistrate, county records show.

Prosecutors filed a felony case against Martinez on Monday for lewd or lascivious exhibition on a child under 16 years old and an adult defendant. The court docket shows he was granted a $7,500 bond after he appeared in bond court on Monday and a judge ordered him to stay away from the victims.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.