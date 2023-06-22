Victim in human trafficking case against Miami Beach doctor turns up dead weeks before trial

EL PORTAL, Fla. – Where Little River crosses Northeast Second Avenue in El Portal, the remains of a person found dead in the water June 8 were unidentifiable — until this week.

Local 10 News has learned that those remains belonged to a teen known as “J.S.,” who accused a prominent Miami Beach doctor of plying her with drugs and paying her for sex. Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet was set to go on trial July 3.

Kamlet, 68, a nationally-known pain relief and addiction specialist who remains licensed in Florida, was accused of meeting the girl, then 17, on Tinder, giving her cocaine and having sex with her for several hundred dollars.

An arrest warrant stated that Kamlet suggested “J.S.” and another underage friend could live with him — if she followed his rules.

It stated that Kamlet told “J.S.” that if her “pimp” continued to harass them, he would “have a couple of his guys take care of him.”

The cause of death and circumstances surrounding how “J.S.” came to be found in Little River are still under investigation.

In a previously-scheduled court hearing Thursday morning, Kamlet’s July 3 human trafficking trial was postponed.

In addition to multiple counts of human trafficking for sexual activity and solicitation of a child, Kamlet faces two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of interference with custody of a child.

Typically, human trafficking cases are no-bond cases, but Kamlet posted bond on the nine charges and, in May, was able to get permission to travel.