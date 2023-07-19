Police detective identifies brother as killer in fatal robbery, shooting near North Miami Beach strip club

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was transferred to a Miami jail Tuesday after he was arrested last month in Broward County in connection with a fatal shooting and robbery that occurred in May.

Marcuss Trevon Ealy, of Hollywood, was arrested by Hollywood police in June. He is now being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to his arrest warrant, the shooting and robbery occurred just before 1 a.m. May 30 near the G5ive Gentlemen’s Club, located at 337 NW 170th St. in North Miami Beach.

Detectives say a North Miami Beach police officer was working an off-duty detail at the club when he heard several gunshots in the area.

He then went over to where he was hearing the shots coming from and found the victim, identified as Malcolm Johnson Jr., with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the warrant, surveillance video from a nearby business shows Johnson walking north on Northwest Third Avenue when a black four-door Nissan Maxima slowly passed him.

Police said Ealy then got out of the front passenger-side of the car, pointed a gun at the victim and snatched the chain off his neck.

Detectives say the two got into a struggle at which time a second suspect began rummaging through the victim’s pockets and picking up items that fell into the street.

According to the warrant, Ealy appeared to look behind him “cautiously” and attempted to push Johnson into the backseat of the suspects’ car, but the victim resisted.

Police said the other suspect then pushed Johnson off of Ealy and Ealy then fired four shots at the victim at close range.

The two suspects then fled the scene as Johnson fell to the ground, authorities said.

According to the warrant, Johnson was shot in the head and chest.

Detectives said they later made contact with a woman who said that she had rented the Nissan the suspects were riding in that night and that they had stolen it from her at a pool party.

She told detectives she had called Ealy to tell him to return the car, at which time he threatened to kill her.

According to the warrant, Ealy’s brother is an investigator in Clayton County, Georgia, and notified detectives in Miami-Dade County that his brother was “100%” the shooter seen in the surveillance video.

Detectives said the investigator informed them that his mother told him Ealy came home after the shooting and confessed to her that he had killed someone.

“This is my worst nightmare, somebody killing Marcuss or Marcuss killing someone,” Ealy’s mother, Ebony Lundy, told a detective in a sworn statement.

It’s unclear whether anyone else has been arrested in connection with the robbery and murder.

ARREST WARRANT: