Status conference to be held in Broward for rapper Kodak Black

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A status conference is being held Friday in Broward County for rapper Kodak Black after he allegedly missed another meeting over the summer with pretrial services for a felony drug case.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is not required to attend the hearing.

According to an arrest warrant, Black violated the conditions of his pretrial release.

Black was initially arrested on July 16, 2022, on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in addition to driving with an expired driver’s license and tags.

According to court records, he was released the next day on a $75,000 bond.

Per the judge’s order, Black was under strict pretrial release terms, which require him to submit to substance abuse testing while the case is pending.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Black’s arrest after accusing the rapper of not showing up for a drug test on June 9.

That was the second time this year that Black has been issued an arrest warrant for violating the conditions of his pretrial release.

Black was issued an arrest warrant on Feb. 26 after he failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 8, he did take a drug and alcohol test, which showed a positive result for Fentanyl, according to his arrest report.

A South Florida native, Black has been no stranger to dealing with legal issues, but he has also been a great advocate for his hometown of Pompano Beach, often participating in charitable events to help those in need.