Jury starts to deliberate in case of Hialeah cop accused of beating man and covering it up

Closing arguments were underway on Tuesday during the trial of a former Hialeah police officer who was accused of beating up a man and covering it up.

MIAMI – Jury starts to deliberate Tuesday in the case of Rafael Otano, who stands accused of beating a homeless man and covering it up while he was working as a Hialeah police officer on Dec. 17.

During the trial in Miami-Dade County court, the jury learned from three Hialeah Police Department officers —Sgt. Javier Barrios, Detective Hilda Nubia Reyes, and Officer Jeffrey Abascal — who testified for the prosecution on Thursday.

Barrios, who was Otano’s supervisor on Dec. 17, and Reyes, who was involved in the police department’s internal investigation that followed, said Otano did not report detaining Jose Ortega-Gutierrez and did not include it in his daily report.

Abascal said he and Otano were the assistant officers when they responded to Los Tres Conejitos bakery, at 1912 W. 60th St., to a report of an “intoxicated male that was bothering customers.”

Abascal said Officer Lorenzo Orfila, the assigned primary officer, found Ortega-Gutierrez in a liquor store nearby. Abascal said he searched Ortega-Gutierrez, grabbed his wallet, and gave it to Orfila before getting in his patrol car to follow the patrol car with Orfila, Otano, and Ortega-Gutierrez.

Abascal said he decided to stop following the patrol car at West 17th Court and 68th Street. Ortega-Gutierrez, who also testified during the trial, accused Otano and Orfila of taking him to a remote area of Miami-Dade County to beat him up and leave him there injured.

Ortega-Gutierrez was 50 years old when a Miami-Dade police officer reported finding him injured, and Ortega-Gutierrez told him Hialeah police officers were to blame. Detectives investigated the report, and prosecutors charged Otano and Orfila with armed kidnapping and battery.

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr. and Hialeah Police Chief George Fuente terminated Otano and Orfila, who surrendered to face charges on Jan. 26. Orfila is also facing a charge of official misconduct.

Ali Amin Saleh, a private investigator, later offered Ortega-Gutierrez money so he wouldn’t report the beating, according to prosecutors. Juan Prietocofino, a notary, was accused of fraud for notarizing an affidavit Saleh allegedly asked Ortega-Gutierrez to sign.

Saleh is facing a charge of witness tampering. Circuit Judge Robert Watson set Orfila’s bond at $20,000 and Otano’s bond at $10,000 on Feb. 13, and ordered house arrest.

In Florida, an armed kidnapping charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison, or up to life on probation and up to $15,000 in fines. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Andrea R. Wolfson is presiding over Otano’s trial.

Assistant State Attorney Shawn Albuhoff prosecuted the case. Attorney Michael Pizzi defended Otano.

