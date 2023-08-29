Miami man accused of shooting man at Overtown store

MIAMI – A 44-year-old man stands accused of shooting a man in July at a market in Miami’s Overtown area.

Surveillance video shows Travis Rowe retrieving a firearm and shooting a man on July 4, at a small food store, at 712 NW 5 Ave., according to the police arrest report.

A witness who was working at the store told police officers that he saw Rowe approach the victim after a single shot was fired and say, “Are you OK old man?”

Police officers arrested Rowe, who lives in Overtown, at 12:15 p.m., on Monday at Northwest Second Avenue and 71 Street in Miami’s Little River area, according to the police report.

Rowe allegedly told detectives that the shooting was “an accident.”

Correctional officers booked Rowe at about 5 p.m., on Monday and he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday afternoon without bond, records show.

Rowe is facing charges of attempted felony murder with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.