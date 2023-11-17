New Holiday experience set to open at Tropical Park tonight

Christmas Wonderland set to open at Tropical Park in November

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Christmas is back at Tropical Park. A new Holiday experience is set to open its doors on Friday.

Christmas Wonderland is promising South Floridians a dazzling Holiday experience, with a Miami-Dade twist.

The Holiday themed park will be open Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155.

Initial plans had the park scheduled to open on Thursday, Nov. 16, but the wet weather across South Florida this week paused the opening night.

A tree lighting ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. along with the Illumination Inauguration of Tinsel Trail.

Online ticket pricing starts at $29 for children 3 to 10, adults at $39 for ages 11 and up, and free admission for infants 2 and under.

The new experience has come with some controversy. Santa’s Enchanted Forest, which drew crowds to Tropical Park for nearly 40 years claimed before its lease expired in 2020, the county gave an exclusive permit to Loud and Live Engage, the company responsible for Christmas Wonderland, to stage a Christmas attraction featuring displays and rides at Tropical Park — a move they saw as a copycat offering at their old spot.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest filed a motion against Miami-Dade County, which was denied by a judge last Friday.