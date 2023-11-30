75º

911 calls released following 3-year-old’s fatal shooting at Tamarac hotel

Terrell Forney, Reporter

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities have released the 911 calls that came in after a toddler was shot in a Tamarac hotel room.

From the very beginning, there appeared to be chaos and confusion by some of the people who called for help.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Extended Stay hotel in Tamarac.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office found 3-year old De’Yonnie Cleveland dead from a gunshot wound.

While there were multiple callers, no one shared crucial info as to how the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made, according to BSO, but the investigation is ongoing.

