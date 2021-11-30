71º
Holness refuses to concede defeat, grabs on to legal challenges

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Palm Beach County
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Dale Holness refuses to concede defeat in the Nov. 2nd Democratic primary election for the 20th Congressional District candidacy.

The Broward County commissioner has filed lawsuits in Palm Beach and Broward counties disputing Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s victory by five votes.

Holness claims Cherfilus-McCormick attempted to bribe voters during her campaign with the way she expressed her support of a $1,000 monthly universal basic income.

“What was astounding is I heard that at election voting sites people were asking where they collect the $1,000 from, so they expected to get $1,000,” Holness said about Cherfilus-McCormick’s “prosperity plan.”

The lawsuits also claim Cherfilus-McCormick should be disqualified for not submitting a financial disclosure to the Clerk of the U.S. House before the election.

Holness is also convinced there were 12 ballots from voters who are serving in the U.S. military overseas that should have been counted despite the irregularities officials recorded.

Cherfilus-McCormick classified the accusations as ridiculous and said the lawsuits are a sign of Holness’s desperation. She also said her focus is on preparing herself for the general election on Jan. 11 and for her service in the U.S. House of Representatives.

