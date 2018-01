SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - South Miami police officers are hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owner.

The male Malinois was found about 3 a.m. Wednesday at Brewer Park at 6300 SW 56th St.

If the dog belongs to you or if you know who his owner is, please call the South Miami Police Department at 305-663-6301.

