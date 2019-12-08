LSU takes top spot in College Football Playoff rankings

LSU will play Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and Ohio State will take on defending national champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

The final College Football Playoff rankings were announced Sunday.

LSU (13-0) overtook Ohio State (13-0) for the top spot in the final rankings, ensuring the No. 1 Tigers of a return trip to Atlanta, where LSU defeated Georgia 37-10 in the Southeastern Conference Championship game.

The Buckeyes, who struggled against Wisconsin in the first half of the Big Ten Conference Championship game, slipped to the No. 2 spot and, as such, will have to travel west to face No. 3 Clemson (13-0) in the Fiesta Bowl.

Ohio State's last game against Clemson in the desert didn't go so well. The Tigers blanked the Buckeyes 31-0 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl during the 2016 season.

Clemson's 27-game winning streak is currently the nation's best.

No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) gained the most from Georgia's loss to LSU and Utah's loss to Oregon in the Pacific 12 Conference title game.

The Sooners have earned a spot in the College Football Playoff in each of head coach Lincoln Riley's three seasons at the helm.

For the first time in the playoff era, Alabama won’t compete for a championship. The Crimson Tide made five consecutive College Football Playoff appearances between the 2014-19 seasons.

The winners of the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl will meet Jan. 13 in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship.