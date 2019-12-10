Local10.com college football picks: 2019 championship week results

Look at the big brains on Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon.

Much like the Oklahoma Sooners have shown, it’s not about how you start as much as it as about how you finish.

Liane has been finishing strong these last few weekends, overtaking reporter Ian Margol for third place in the Local10.com college football picks.

She was a perfect 10-0 in her conference championship game selections.

It seems choosing Miami (even if it’s the wrong Miami) week after week paid off for her, as the Redhawks bested Central Michigan 26-21 for the Mid-American Conference championship.

Sports reporter Clay Ferraro was just behind Liane at 9-1, while sports director Will Manso and Ian were 8-2.

Clay now moves within one game of Will for the top spot in the standings.

If Ian wants to get out of the gutter, he’ll have to navigate the bowl terrain to call himself a champion.

RESULTS

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon 37, Utah 15

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23 OT

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana 38, at Appalachian State 45

MAC Championship: Miami 26, Central Michigan 21

C-USA Championship: UAB 6, at FAU 49

AAC Championship: Cincinnati 24, at Memphis 29

SEC Championship: LSU 37, Georgia 10

ACC Championship: Clemson 62, Virginia 17

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21