Sports

Hurricanes to open ACC play at home against Pitt, host Florida State in November

Miami visits defending ACC Coastal Division champion on Halloween

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Miami head coach Manny Diaz celebrates with players after the Hurricanes defeated Louisville 52-27 at Hard Rock Stadium, Nov. 9, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami will open Atlantic Coast Conference play at home against Pittsburgh and host rival Florida State in early November.

The ACC announced its complete schedule for the 2020 football season Wednesday morning.

Miami will jump into its conference slate of games in October, beginning with the Panthers on Oct. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes will have a Friday night cross-divisional tilt Oct. 9 at Wake Forest and then a bye week before returning home Oct. 24 against North Carolina.

Miami will travel to Virginia on Halloween to face the defending ACC Coastal Division champion. Miami’s 17-9 victory last year was its lone win against a ranked opponent.

The Hurricanes begin their November slate by hosting rival Florida State on the first Saturday in November. The Seminoles have lost three in a row against Miami.

Miami will travel to Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech in back-to-back weekends before concluding the season against Duke.

2020 Miami Hurricanes Schedule

DateOpponentLocation
Sept. 5TempleHard Rock Stadium
Sept. 12WagnerHard Rock Stadium
Sept. 19UABHard Rock Stadium
Sept. 26at Michigan StateEast Lansing, Mich.
Oct. 3PittsburghHard Rock Stadium
Oct. 9at Wake Forest (Friday)Winston-Salem, N.C.
Oct. 17bye
Oct. 24North CarolinaHard Rock Stadium
Oct. 31at VirginiaCharlottesville, Va.
Nov. 7Florida StateHard Rock Stadium
Nov. 14at Virginia TechBlacksburg, Va.
Nov. 21at Georgia TechAtlanta
Nov. 28DukeHard Rock Stadium

