Hurricanes to open ACC play at home against Pitt, host Florida State in November

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami will open Atlantic Coast Conference play at home against Pittsburgh and host rival Florida State in early November.

The ACC announced its complete schedule for the 2020 football season Wednesday morning.

Miami will jump into its conference slate of games in October, beginning with the Panthers on Oct. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes will have a Friday night cross-divisional tilt Oct. 9 at Wake Forest and then a bye week before returning home Oct. 24 against North Carolina.

Miami will travel to Virginia on Halloween to face the defending ACC Coastal Division champion. Miami’s 17-9 victory last year was its lone win against a ranked opponent.

The Hurricanes begin their November slate by hosting rival Florida State on the first Saturday in November. The Seminoles have lost three in a row against Miami.

Miami will travel to Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech in back-to-back weekends before concluding the season against Duke.

2020 Miami Hurricanes Schedule