Ed Reed returning to Miami as chief of staff

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Ed Reed is coming home.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz announced Thursday that the Hall of Fame safety is returning to his alma mater to serve as the football program's new chief of staff.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables," Diaz said in a statement. "He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history, but also a devoted 'Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis."

As chief of staff, Reed will serve in an advisory role to Diaz in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations and player evaluation and development. Reed will also provide assistance in team building, student-athlete mentorship and recruiting, as permissible under NCAA rules.

Reed was a star safety for the Hurricanes from 1997-2001. He was a member of the 2001 national championship team and a consensus first-team All-American his final two seasons.

As a senior, Reed led the nation in interceptions. He owns the school record for career interceptions (21) and interception return yards (369).

The College and Pro Football Hall of Fame player was a first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2002. He spent 13 seasons in the NFL, earning nine Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring in 2012. He was also the 2004 NFL defensive player of the year.

His hire is contingent upon a standard school background check.