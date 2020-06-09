Impressive mural of Udonis Haslem shows up in Wynwood on Heat star’s 40th birthday

MIAMI – Throughout South Florida’s history, a way that many locals have expressed themselves, during both good times and bad, is through their art.

A beautiful mural has popped up in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, and it’s clearly dedicated to a homegrown sports hero on his birthday.

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem, who has become as known and beloved for his work off the court as for what he's done on it, turned 40 years old on Tuesday.

Local artist Disem decided to use his talents to honor Haslem on his special day.

Finally got a chance to see the great work by @disem305 of Udonis Haslem over in Wynwood. It’s at 591 NW 27th St, if you’re around the area and want to check in out. pic.twitter.com/TqW0vEstmn — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 9, 2020

Haslem has played his entire 17-year NBA career with the Heat; he and Dwayne Wade were rookies together in 2003.

A product of Miami High after growing up in Liberty City, Haslem’s local roots run about as deep as they could go. He has spent countless hours during the COVID-19 pandemic helping his fellow South Floridians and feeding families in need.

He’s also been involved in the community during the incredibly tense and racially charged times following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.