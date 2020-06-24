Inter Miami CF learns dates, opponents for group stage of MLS is Back tournament

MIAMI – Inter Miami CF continues to prepare for the “MLS Is Back” tournament in Orlando next month. The team now officially knows who they’ll be playing.

The league released the scheduled games for every club. As previously announced, Inter Miami CF will start off the tournament with a primetime match against Orlando City on July 8 at 8pm.

That’s the first game of the entire tournament and will air on ESPN nationally.

After that, the club will take on Chicago Fire FC on July 14 at 9am and then the Philadelphia Union in July 19 at 10:30pm.

Every team in the league will play three games in its group and then the top teams will advance to the next round of the tournament.

The matches will he held at the ESPN wide world of sports complex in Orlando. This will mark the first games since MLS stopped play due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Inter Miami CF had a player test positive for Covid-19 last week, but that player has been placed in quarantine and the club has resumed preparing for the tournament.