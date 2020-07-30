Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 22 - July 30, 2020

Episode 22 of the Chirping the Cats podcast features former Florida Panthers goaltender and veteran of over 800 NHL games Sean Burke. He joins host David Dwork to discuss his time with the Cats, some career defining moments and his tireless work as the General Manager for Team Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics. They also chat about goalie gear, favorite teammates and Sean's final act as a member of the Florida Panthers.

0:30 – Experience playing in Hartford, there for the end

2:45 – Excited to play for Florida

4:30 – Turning career around in Phoenix; clicking with his goalie coach

7:15 – Head coach relationships over his career

10:30 – Challenges presented as General Manager of 2018 Team Canada

12:45 – Constructing an Olympic roster without access to current NHL players

16:45 – Advice to young goaltenders

18:05 – Goalie gear designs, creativity with Brian's goalie equipment makers

23:45 – Day he was traded from Florida to Phoenix

26:00 – Favorite teammates, goalie tandems