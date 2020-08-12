Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa looks good throwing passes in his new Dolphins gear

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins fans have been chomping at the bit to get a glimpse of their new franchise quarterback in action.

On Wednesday, those prayers were finally answered.

The Dolphins released photos and video footage of the team taking part in a training camp practice, which included rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tossing the pigskin.

Tua is seen for the first time wearing a shiny new Dolphins helmet in addition to his red quarterback jersey sporting the No. 1.

A short video clip posted on social media featured Miami’s three quarterbacks, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen and Tagovailoa, completing passes to teammates.

Tua throws a lovely ball to Jakeem Grant, hitting the speedy receiver in stride.

Local 10′s Will Manso provided an excellent breakdown of the toss.

A detailed, professional breakdown of Tua throwing. pic.twitter.com/W9MTlfbp1l — Will Manso (@WillManso) August 12, 2020

Miami will continue to hold its training camp at the team's practice facility in Davie. Preseason games were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dolphins will open their 2020 campaign on Sept. 13 in New England against the new-look Patriots, who will begin a season with someone other than Tom Brady under center for the first time in two decades.