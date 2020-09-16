Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 23 - Sept. 16, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 23 of Chirping the Cats, host David Dwork dives into new Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito with a few people who know him well. Alison Lukan and Aaron Portzline, who cover the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Athletic, provide insight into Zito from a journalist’s perspective, and then Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen discusses why his close friend and now-former colleague is the best man for the Panthers job.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android

0:30 – Panthers hire Bill Zito, who has a businessman reputation but is a hockey guy at heart

1:30 – Bill Zito and Jarmo Kekalainen’s relationship

2:10 – What kind of executive have the Panthers hired?

4:25 – Interview with Alison Lukan

22:30 – Interview with Aaron Portzline

42:05 – Interview with Jarmo Kekalainen