Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 24 - Sept. 26, 2020
Newly acquired Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist is featured on the CTC pod
On Episode 24 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, we hear from the newest member of the Florida Panthers, forward Patric Hornqvist.
He discusses what the trade process was like, his feelings about leaving Pittsburgh, why he’s excited about coming to Florida and what helped convince him to approve the trade.
