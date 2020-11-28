Heat lifer Udonis Haslem officially signs new contract for 18th season with Miami

MIAMI – The heart and soul of the Miami Heat is officially back for another year.

Udonis Haslem signed a new contract with the Heat on Saturday, coming back for an 18th season with the only NBA team he’s ever played for.

“It’s great to have UD back,” said Heat President Pat Riley. “His role is so critical for our team. Besides being able to still play, UD keeps everyone together in the locker room and on the road, teaching and mentoring. I think it’s a role he really loves and we are glad he decided to come back for another season.”

The Miami native is the longest tenured Heat player both currently and of all-time. He also holds the longest streak of playing for the same team by any active player in the NBA.

Haslem, who turned 40 in June, has appeared in 858 NBA games, averaging 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 25.1 minutes while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the foul line.

He has been a part of all three of Miami’s NBA Championship teams.

Haslem is also the Heat franchise leader in offensive, defensive and total rebounds