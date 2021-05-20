Miami Heat first round playoff schedule against Milwaukee released

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is fouled by Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on May 15, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are preparing to defend their Eastern Conference title, and the battle will begin this weekend.

That’s when Miami’s first round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks will begin.

On Tuesday it was announced that Game One would be Saturday afternoon, but now we know when the rest of the series will take place.

Early Thursday morning the full opening round schedule was released, though some of the start times have yet to be announced for the games that may or may not be necessary.

You can find the full series schedule below:

Game One: Saturday, May 22, 2 p.m. at Fiserv Forum

Game Two: Monday, May 24, 7:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum

Game Three: Thursday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Arena

Game Four: Saturday, May 29, 1:30 p.m. at American Airlines Arena

*Game Five: Tuesday, June 1, TBD at Fiserv Forum

*Game Six: Thursday, June 3 TBD at American Airlines Arena

*Game Seven: Saturday, June 5 TBD at Fiserv Forum

*if necessary