Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris (88) rebounds against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s busy offseason continued on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, free agent forward Markieff Morris is signing a one-year deal with the Heat.

Morris, who has a home in South Florida, would likely become the Heat’s starting power forward.

Morris reportedly was mulling several offers but ultimately decided on joining Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry in Miami.

The 31-year-old is a solid defender that most recently played with the Los Angeles Lakers.