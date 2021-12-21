Report: Multiple Hurricanes football players test positive for COVID-19

New Head Coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with the media during a press conference introducing him at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at University of Miami on December 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Cristobal becomes the 26th head football coach in the program's history.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – As Christmas approaches, COVID-19 issues have caused athletes to miss time and led to game postponements across the sports landscape.

On Tuesday we learned that the next group to be impacted may be the Miami Hurricanes football team.

According to the Miami Herald, several Hurricanes players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Miami is scheduled to play in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 31 against Washington State.

Per the report, university and Sun Bowl officials will discuss the situation on Wednesday.

The game is currently set to be played as scheduled.