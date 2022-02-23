75º
wplg logo

LIVE

Sports

Moore, McGusty score 19 apiece, Miami beats Pitt 85-64

Associated Press

Tags: NCAA, Canes, Miami Hurricanes, Hurricanes
Miami's Charlie Moore drives past Pittsburgh's Ithiel Horton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PITTSBURGH – Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty each scored 19 points and Miami beat Pittsburgh 85-64.

Moore was 7-of-10 shooting and had five assists.

Sam Waardenburg and Jordan Miller scored 12 points apiece for Miami (20-8, 12-5 ACC).

The Hurricanes are tied with North Carolina for third in the conference standings, a half-game behind Notre Dame and 1 1/2 games behind first-place Duke with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

Moore hit a 3-pointer 29 seconds into the game to open the scoring and Miami led the rest of the way.

John Hugley led Pittsburgh (11-17, 6-11 ACC) with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and seven rebounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author: