Moore, McGusty score 19 apiece, Miami beats Pitt 85-64

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami's Charlie Moore drives past Pittsburgh's Ithiel Horton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH – Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty each scored 19 points and Miami beat Pittsburgh 85-64.

Moore was 7-of-10 shooting and had five assists.

Sam Waardenburg and Jordan Miller scored 12 points apiece for Miami (20-8, 12-5 ACC).

The Hurricanes are tied with North Carolina for third in the conference standings, a half-game behind Notre Dame and 1 1/2 games behind first-place Duke with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

Moore hit a 3-pointer 29 seconds into the game to open the scoring and Miami led the rest of the way.

John Hugley led Pittsburgh (11-17, 6-11 ACC) with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and seven rebounds.