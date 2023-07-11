Lionel Messi arrives in South Florida ahead of official Inter Miami introduction

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – International soccer superstar Lionel Messi has arrived in South Florida.

After vacationing with his family, the future Inter Miami striker landed in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon.

Video obtained by Local 10 News shows Messi at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport with his family.

When news of Messi’s arrival began to trickle out, fans started congregating outside DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The Argentinian superstar has had success at every stop of his career, and now he’s hoping to continue that with Inter Miami and Major League Soccer.

Most recently, Messi led Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022.

Inter Miami is set to officially introduce Messi in a ceremony at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday night that season ticket holders will be able to attend.

Messi’s first game with Inter Miami is slated for July 21, and tickets are not cheap.

On SeatGeek, seats behind the goal were running $300 and midfield seats were listed for upwards of $500 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Demand is so high that new seating is being added at the stadium to accommodate the thousands of fans.