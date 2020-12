PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s new mayor intertied the ongoing second surge in coronavirus cases.

Last week, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and her husband were among the new positive cases.

She is still on the job, though, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss her health and the challenges that lie ahead.

