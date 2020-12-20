This Week in South Florida: Ana Maria Rodriguez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of South Florida’s newest state Senators is already racking up leadership positions for 2021.

Ana Maria Rodriguez was elected to represent District 39, which covers South Miami-Dade and Monroe County.

She proudly served in the state House of Representatives, and before that she spent eight years as a member of the Doral City Council.

She is also a Republican, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss her time in office. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.