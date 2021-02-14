This Week in South Florida: Bruce Rogow

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The vote is in and former President Donald Trump has been acquitted by the Senate.

The results of the vote surprised few, but the proceedings took some twists and turns to arrive there.

Bruce Rogow is one of South Florida’s most notable constitutional law attorneys.

For half a century, he’s been involved in the cases that examined civil rights and civil liberties, with a client list as diverse as businessman Donald Trump, recently Roger Stone and South Florida music icon Luther Campbell.

