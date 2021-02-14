This Week in South Florida: Eric Knowles and Barron Channer

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week launched what could be South Florida’s largest and most focused effort to increase the social equity and financial success for Black South Floridians.

The South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance, which reaches across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, brings together more than a dozen civic, business and charitable organizations.

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce President Eric Knowles, one of the founders of the alliance, and Broward County businessman Barron Channer, a top executive in real estate management and development, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.