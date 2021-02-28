This Week in South Florida: Martha Baker

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is a new weapon against COVID-19, the new single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The FDA gave Johnson & Johnson the go-ahead for its vaccine.

This week, Broward Health and Miami-Dade Jackson Health System began vaccinating people under 65 with certain medical conditions.

Still, there are skeptics, even among medical workers.

Martha Baker is the founding nurse manager of the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Jackson Health and the President of SEIU Local 1991, the union that represents about 5,000 nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers.

