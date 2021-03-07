This Week in South Florida: Annette Taddeo and Chip LaMarca

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Legislative Session got to work this week, advancing several bills that have sparked loud debate.

A vote-by-mail bill will be discussed, as will others including bills to crack down on demonstrators, provide legal immunity to businesses and health care providers for problems with COVID-19 and a bill to overturn an election in Key West that limited cruise ships from docking there.

State Senator Annette Taddeo is a Democrat from Southwest Miami-Dade County and state Rep. Chip LaMarca is a Republican from East Broward County.

