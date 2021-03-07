This Week in South Florida: Christina White

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An effort is ongoing in Florida to change the rules for casting a vote.

The elections bill is on the fast-track and it comes on the heels of a gold standard Florida election. By all accounts, one of the smoothest in the country.

Florida’s Republican leadership insist tightening the rules on vote-by-mail will make elections more secure. Democrats believe changing the rules mid-game creates needless hurdles to overcome to cast a vote.

Rarely is there a completely non-partisan voice in this debate, and for that This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg turned to Miami-Dade County’s Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

Her conversation with Michael and Glenna can be seen at the top of this page.