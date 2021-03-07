This Week in South Florida: Barry Wray

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Keys are weeks away from a mosquito season like it has never seen.

The plan to release genetically modified mosquitoes is meant to eventually stop mosquito breeding, and the diseases they spread, like Zika and Dengue.

Barry Wray is the Executive Director of the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition and a critic of the plan, set to launch next month.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

